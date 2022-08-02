Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Up 5.3% on Strong Earnings

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 11,264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 583,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $157.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,863 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $14,264,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,098,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 557,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 75.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,093,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,160,000 after buying an additional 470,299 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 52.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,267,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after buying an additional 437,146 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

Featured Articles

