Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $607-$627 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.62 million. Harmonic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-$0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. 1,121,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 41.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,980 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 88,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

