Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $147-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.43 million. Harmonic also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-$0.52 EPS.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $12.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Harmonic in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Ian Graham sold 15,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $154,016.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,358 shares in the company, valued at $992,540.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,132 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harmonic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 265,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Harmonic by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,035 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

