Hamster (HAM) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Hamster (HAM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $96,657.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Hamster Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

