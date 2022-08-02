Hamster (HAM) Price Up 16.4% This Week

Hamster (HAM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $96,657.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hamster has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hamster coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.57 or 0.00634115 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001620 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016099 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00034387 BTC.
Hamster Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
