Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Hamilton Lane worth $36,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 82.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 0.1 %

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 47.38% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.20%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.