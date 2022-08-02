Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 324 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,501. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $194.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.60.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 135.58%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,083 shares of company stock worth $6,718,828. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.19.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

