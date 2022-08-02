Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 2,603 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hamel Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KMB traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.97. 6,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,370,064. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.32 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average of $131.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $283,804.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

