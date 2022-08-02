Hamel Associates Inc. Purchases 1,276 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SCHD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,349. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

