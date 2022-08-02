Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $243,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $36.17. 564,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,618,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

