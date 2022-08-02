Hamel Associates Inc. Has $3.68 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.3% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $109.66. 16,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,086. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $101.24 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a market capitalization of $192.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.09.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABT. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,457 shares of company stock worth $8,436,936. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

