Hamel Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 2.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Chubb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,520. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $168.90 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

