Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.05-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.05-2.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 74,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

