Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.05-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.05-2.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.
About Halozyme Therapeutics
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
- Devon Energy Produces A Record Quarter, Dividend Raised By 22%
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.