Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 117,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.54. The stock had a trading volume of 16,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $84.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

