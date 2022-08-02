GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) rose 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 28,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 38,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.45.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. GSE Systems had a net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSE Systems

About GSE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Get Rating ) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned about 6.53% of GSE Systems worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering, staffing services, and simulation software to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.