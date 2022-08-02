Greggs plc Plans Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,130 ($26.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,815.38. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,992.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,281.94.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.54), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($107,782.45). In related news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,901 ($23.29) per share, for a total transaction of £19,010 ($23,293.71). Also, insider Richard Hutton sold 4,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,166 ($26.54), for a total value of £87,961.26 ($107,782.45). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,153 shares of company stock worth $2,164,627.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

