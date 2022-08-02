Greggs plc Plans Dividend of GBX 15 (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GRG stock opened at GBX 2,130 ($26.10) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The company has a market capitalization of £2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,815.38. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 1,780 ($21.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,443 ($42.19). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,992.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,281.94.
Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.
