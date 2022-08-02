Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $648,549.21 and approximately $397.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.