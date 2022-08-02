Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $648,549.21 and approximately $397.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00627803 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002180 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016289 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00034373 BTC.
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
