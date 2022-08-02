Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in July

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Gravity Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ GRVY traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. Gravity has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The firm has a market cap of $341.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.06.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 14.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Gravity by 2,105.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Gravity by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Gravity by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Gravity by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Gravity by 31.0% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

