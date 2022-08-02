Graviocoin Price Up 19.5% Over Last Week (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $112.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00021740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.49 or 0.00254529 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000818 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000969 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

