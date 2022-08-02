Graviocoin (GIO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Graviocoin (GIO) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $274.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00022333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00255160 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

