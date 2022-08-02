GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 962 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $80.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.77.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

