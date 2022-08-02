GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 1,115 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,391,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,566,000 after purchasing an additional 591,086 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $234,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 7.5% in the first quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 43.3% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Price Performance

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $283.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.