GraniteShares Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $179.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.80. The company has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,158. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.88.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.