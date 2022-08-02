GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $36,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

