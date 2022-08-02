GraniteShares Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $371.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $210.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.26.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

