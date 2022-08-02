GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,546,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $280,471,000. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth $125,637,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AON by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,407,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,633,000 after purchasing an additional 171,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $51,424,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON opened at $280.34 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.64.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.