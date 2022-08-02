GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

BLK opened at $671.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $629.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $689.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

