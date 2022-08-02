GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 38,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 297.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after acquiring an additional 474,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $385.64 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $346.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.55.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

