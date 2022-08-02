Golden Goose (GOLD) Market Cap Tops $252,354.14

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Golden Goose has a market capitalization of $252,354.14 and $113,129.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.81 or 0.00632783 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00034726 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.