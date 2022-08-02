Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Down 7.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 29.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16.

Insider Transactions at Golden Arrow Resources

In other news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 499,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$82,417.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,885,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,466,145.95. Insiders bought 990,500 shares of company stock valued at $159,831 in the last 90 days.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

