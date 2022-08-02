GoHelpFund (HELP) Market Cap Reaches $5,638.27

GoHelpFund (HELP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. GoHelpFund has a market capitalization of $5,638.27 and approximately $5,015.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoHelpFund coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GoHelpFund has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.40 or 0.00622189 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016897 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034635 BTC.
About GoHelpFund
GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 coins. The official website for GoHelpFund is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
GoHelpFund Coin Trading
