GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock worth $938,855 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.16. 664,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,797. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.