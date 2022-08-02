GoDaddy (GDDY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GDDY stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.60.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 9,776 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $682,951.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,607. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,414,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,352 shares of company stock valued at $938,855 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,821.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoDaddy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

