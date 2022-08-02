GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,010. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

