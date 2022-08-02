Global Ship Lease (GSL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $153.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Global Ship Lease to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Global Ship Lease stock opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.06. Global Ship Lease has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $726.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Ship Lease from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 29.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth about $1,512,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.