Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.53-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Global Payments stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,582,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.46.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 16.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,327,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $1,819,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 65,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 41,021 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

