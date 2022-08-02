Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $156.00 at Robert W. Baird

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $144.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPN. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.83.
Global Payments Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average of $129.46.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
