Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Lifted by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 0.6% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $105.52 and a one year high of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

