GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$55.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

NYSE GFL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 43,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,313. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

