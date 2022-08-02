GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) PT Raised to C$55.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GFL. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.
GFL Environmental Stock Performance
NYSE GFL traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $27.74. 43,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,313. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.
GFL Environmental Company Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
