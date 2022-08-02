George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “N/A” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WNGRF. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$167.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$179.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Monday.

George Weston Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 10.30%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

