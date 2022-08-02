Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Geodrill Price Performance

Shares of Geodrill stock remained flat at $1.83 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

