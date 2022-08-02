Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Geodrill Price Performance
Shares of Geodrill stock remained flat at $1.83 on Tuesday. Geodrill has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95.
About Geodrill
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geodrill (GDLLF)
- Amazon Names Itself A Top Stock Of Q3 Contender
- 3 Health Care Stocks in Great Financial Health
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.