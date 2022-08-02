Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Earnings Results

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

GNW traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.22. The stock had a trading volume of 26,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.89. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $4.61.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Genworth Financial

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,939,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,561,518.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genworth Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.