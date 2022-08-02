Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Holdings Lowered by Folketrygdfondet

Folketrygdfondet decreased its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,685 shares during the quarter. Genmab A/S makes up 0.1% of Folketrygdfondet’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Folketrygdfondet’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $402,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $663,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GMAB stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,783. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $26.19 and a 12-month high of $49.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $319.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.16 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.09.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.