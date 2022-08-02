Genesis Shards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,708.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $180,491.62 and approximately $8,708.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

