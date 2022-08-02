Genesis Shards Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,708.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.0150 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $180,491.62 and approximately $8,708.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00630038 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001623 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016385 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00034410 BTC.
About Genesis Shards
Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards.
