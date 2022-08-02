Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 37.21%. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 60.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Insider Activity at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,515. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 889,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 151,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 446,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,469,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

