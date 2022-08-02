Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Shares Down 4.7%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 593,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 291,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Gaucho Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gaucho Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.