Gary L. Fischer Sells 40,000 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AXT Stock Performance

AXTI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. 508,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,200. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54. The company has a market cap of $393.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 2.12. AXT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of AXT

AXTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of AXT from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of AXT from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.