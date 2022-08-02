Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases 217 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 35,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $122.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average of $123.03. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

