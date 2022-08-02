Garrison Point Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average of $420.63.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.