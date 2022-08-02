Garrison Point Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $393.16 and a 200 day moving average of $420.63.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
