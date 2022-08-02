Garrison Point Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,319,000 after buying an additional 69,017 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 746,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after buying an additional 60,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 84.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 48,979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Financials ETF Price Performance

iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

