Games Workshop Group PLC (GAW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 90 on September 12th

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 90 ($1.10) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $70.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

Games Workshop Group stock opened at GBX 7,625 ($93.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,947.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,271.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 2,141.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,920 ($72.54) and a 12-month high of £123.10 ($150.84).

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Games Workshop Group

In other news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 93 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,913 ($84.71) per share, for a total transaction of £6,429.09 ($7,877.82).

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.